Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 55 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.86. 227,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,183. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $239.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.12 and its 200-day moving average is $223.18.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.33.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

