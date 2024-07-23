Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

Shares of NOC traded up $4.20 on Tuesday, reaching $442.30. 679,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $442.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

