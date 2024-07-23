Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 993 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

MDLZ traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,406,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

