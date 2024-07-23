Analysts Set FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Target Price at $1.49

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.49.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 13th.
FTC Solar Price Performance
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.07% and a negative net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at FTC Solar
In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 114,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $50,479.44. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,082,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,160.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 225.7% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 217,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150,407 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 162.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 200.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FTC Solar Company Profile
FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.
