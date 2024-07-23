Analysts Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Price Target at $43.88

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a report on Friday, June 7th.
Shares of VVV opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.44.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 136.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.
