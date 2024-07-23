ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,434. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

