Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of ARI opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $12.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.87%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -179.49%.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 33,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

