Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Holdings Lifted by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 218.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after acquiring an additional 507,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after buying an additional 197,552 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,093,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,043,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.48. 201,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,386. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.38 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.23. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

