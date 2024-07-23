Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Evercore ISI

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.23. 165,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,932. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $862.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 29.15%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 322.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.