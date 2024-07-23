Ares Commercial Real Estate’s (ACRE) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

ACRE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE ACRE opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.46. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.34). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $108,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $134,000. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

