Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,207,381,000 after purchasing an additional 206,996 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $205,499,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,253,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,083,000 after purchasing an additional 857,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,733,000 after purchasing an additional 275,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $23,394,600.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,254 shares of company stock worth $91,687,892. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.33.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $150.58. 600,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average is $133.64. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

