Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ARWR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. 328,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,323. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.96). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 140.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,264.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $41,934.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,078.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 657.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,689,000 after buying an additional 7,425,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,451,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,496,000 after purchasing an additional 613,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 454,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

