Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,039 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,075,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,580 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,346,000 after acquiring an additional 254,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $78,719,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ ASND traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $103.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

