Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.73

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.73 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 146531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Baird R W downgraded Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Associated Banc news, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 5,019 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $106,553.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,591.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Associated Banc

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

Featured Articles

