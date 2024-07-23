AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading 9.1% Higher

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 3,030,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,398,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASTS. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after buying an additional 5,046,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth $2,900,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

