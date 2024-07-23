Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATMU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.76. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.70.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.18 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 314.52% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

