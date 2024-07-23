Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.80. 35,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,465. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $204.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.40.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,359,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Badger Meter by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Badger Meter by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,380,000 after acquiring an additional 100,304 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Badger Meter by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,127,000 after acquiring an additional 74,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,360,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

