Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $10,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $455,623,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,511,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 536,864 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,590.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 459,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 450,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,533,000 after purchasing an additional 410,042 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.61.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $65.97. 1,580,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,098. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 104.37%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

