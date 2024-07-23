Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,718 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $13,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. 1,516,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

