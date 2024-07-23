Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $16.42 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

