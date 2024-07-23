Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Innospec worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Innospec by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Innospec by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 29,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $68,134.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.38. The company had a trading volume of 39,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,703. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $133.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.55. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Innospec had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

