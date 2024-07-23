Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $6.01 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after buying an additional 466,829 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 126,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.7 %

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

