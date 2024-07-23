Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $377,205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 654,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 6,893.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 504,816 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

