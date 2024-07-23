Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $1,179,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,253,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,676,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $5,451,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.21. 368,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,401. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $237.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.35.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.57.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

