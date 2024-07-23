Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,276 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,998 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 65.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.09. 16,651,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,830,445. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

