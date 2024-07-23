Baird R W Lowers Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Hold

Baird R W downgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Agenus from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered Agenus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Agenus Trading Up 14.4 %

Agenus stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Agenus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 123,058 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 1,959.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 720,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 81.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

