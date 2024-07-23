BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.69% of BancFirst worth $49,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANF. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in BancFirst by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 7.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 300 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $27,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,192.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,877,860. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BANF shares. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

BancFirst Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,522. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.04. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.99 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.34.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 29.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

