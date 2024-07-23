Banco de Chile (BCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Banco de Chile to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.
Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $824.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.94 million. On average, analysts expect Banco de Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Banco de Chile Stock Performance
BCH traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.50. 7,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,134. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.
