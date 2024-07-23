Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.74 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.58 ($0.14). Approximately 480,602 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 530,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.30 ($0.13).

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.40. The company has a market cap of £109.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.19.

About Bank of Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.