Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 601.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.85. 252,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,735. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

