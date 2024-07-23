Barclays Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $47.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.81.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 365,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 77,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,011 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

