BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $160.93

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.93, but opened at $155.00. BeiGene shares last traded at $154.63, with a volume of 27,655 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.75.
BeiGene Stock Down 3.1 %
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $445,068.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,683 shares of company stock worth $1,056,089. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.
