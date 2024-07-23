BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Down to $160.93

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.93, but opened at $155.00. BeiGene shares last traded at $154.63, with a volume of 27,655 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BGNE shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.75.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BGNE

BeiGene Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.17.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $445,068.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $233,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $445,068.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,683 shares of company stock worth $1,056,089. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.