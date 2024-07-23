Bel Fuse (BELFB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.47 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.62%. On average, analysts expect Bel Fuse to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $868.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

BELFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities lowered Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

