Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Down 4.3%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.69. 830,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,089,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Bilibili Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $791.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its position in Bilibili by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 4.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in Bilibili during the second quarter worth $3,652,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth $3,918,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

