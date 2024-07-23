BITICA COIN Price Tops $0.0401 on Major Exchanges (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $725.32 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,550.51 or 0.99876054 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011444 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00075612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,109,334,579 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000951 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

