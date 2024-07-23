BlackRock Income and Growth (BRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.70 on September 3rd

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON:BRIG opened at GBX 191 ($2.47) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 188.83. BlackRock Income and Growth has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 208 ($2.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £38.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,890.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock Income and Growth

In other news, insider Graeme Proudfoot purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £37,600 ($48,629.07). 55.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Income and Growth Company Profile

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

