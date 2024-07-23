Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $126.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.38.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BX opened at $141.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.