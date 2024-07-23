Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.32. 2,919,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 6,264,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 64.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
