BMO Capital Markets Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) to Market Perform

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$32.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.79.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

ZZZ traded up C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 584,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,566. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.17. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$21.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.16.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$209.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.75 million. Sleep Country Canada had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.