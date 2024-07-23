Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Up 1.5%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.71 and last traded at $181.54. Approximately 1,016,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,162,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average is $189.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

