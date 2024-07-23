BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. 745,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,834,191. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

