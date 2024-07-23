Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.08

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.08 and last traded at $78.82, with a volume of 1049141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $182,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

