Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 132.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after purchasing an additional 628,512 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 986,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 833,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. Mizuho dropped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $100,034.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,802.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.4 %

BYD stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.40. The company had a trading volume of 287,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business had revenue of $960.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.26 million. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

See Also

