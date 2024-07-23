Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.91-0.96 EPS.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $4.86. 2,084,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

