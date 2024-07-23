Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at Westpark Capital

Analysts at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLIN

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

BLIN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. 593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 65.95% and a negative return on equity of 74.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.