Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 1.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded as low as $41.95 and last traded at $42.01. Approximately 2,323,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 15,585,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.67.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

