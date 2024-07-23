Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.78

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 86548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Articles

