Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Target Price at $67.25

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.50 on Thursday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth $395,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 21.5% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

