Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target to C$190.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$192.18.

FNV stock traded up C$1.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$172.25. 43,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,718. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$139.19 and a twelve month high of C$198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$167.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$159.08. The firm has a market cap of C$33.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$346.20 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5495327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Jacques Perron purchased 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,108.15. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Jacques Perron purchased 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$173.05 per share, with a total value of C$50,184.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 983 shares in the company, valued at C$170,108.15. Also, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.20, for a total transaction of C$85,966.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,606 shares of company stock worth $5,747,182. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

