Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFP. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canfor from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.83.

Get Canfor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CFP

Canfor Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Canfor stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$14.90. The company had a trading volume of 237,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,315. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.31. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$13.41 and a 52-week high of C$22.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.18.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.